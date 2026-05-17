States' capex utilisation dipped to 77% in FY26 despite higher outlay

For the entire financial year 2025-26 (FY26), 20 states utilised 77.23 per cent of their combined annual budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of ₹10.26 trillion, amounting to ₹7.92 trillion, according to an analysis of monthly accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

This marked a slight decline from FY25, when 26 states had collectively spent 80.23 per cent of their budgeted capex of ₹9.71 trillion, amounting to ₹7.79 trillion, suggesting the pace of state-level capital spending has slipped in FY26.

Among the 20 states for which the full-year data is available, only West Bengal spent less than half of its Budget Estimate (BE) on capex, utilising just 48.06 per cent — down from 60.40 per cent in FY25, possibly due to the just concluded assembly elections. Rajasthan followed at 51.82 per cent, Chhattisgarh at 57.12 per cent, and Tripura at 63.34 per cent in FY26.

Telangana topped the charts with 147.58 per cent utilisation.

It was followed by Karnataka at 102.46 per cent, Himachal Pradesh at 96.73 per cent, Haryana at 96.56 per cent, and Bihar at 87.14 per cent. Madhya Pradesh (86.53 per cent), Punjab (85.54 per cent), and Gujarat (82.28 per cent) also reported strong utilisation.

Eight states spent less than 70 per cent of their annual allocation. Besides West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura, these included Odisha (65.88 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (66.11 per cent), Kerala (67.04 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (67.12 per cent).