States see slower FY27 start, capex utilisation at 1.85% in April

In April, the first month of 2026-27 (FY27), 22 states, whose data is available, utilised just 1.85 per cent of their combined annual budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of ₹10.61 trillion, amounting to ₹19,604 crore, down from 2.26 per cent in April 2025, according to an analysis of monthly accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The analysis reveals a loss of momentum compared to FY26 April, when the same set of states had spent ₹21,981 crore, or 2.26 per cent of their then-combined capex budget estimate (BE) of ₹9.71 trillion.

While the budgeted capex grew about 9.3 per cent in FY27, the actual first-month spending shrank close to 11 per cent in absolute terms.

Among individual states, Kerala led the pack in April, having exhausted 22.31 per cent of its annual budgeted capex within the first month itself, followed by Haryana at 12.92 per cent. Rajasthan (5.16 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (4.24 per cent), Telangana (4.17 per cent), and Himachal Pradesh (3.71 per cent), also made it to the top charts. At the other end of the spectrum, Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by capex outlay, with a capex BE of ₹1.94 trillion for FY27, spent just 0.01 per cent of its allocation in April. Uttarakhand utilised 0.18 per cent, Chhattisgarh 0.23 per cent, Meghalaya 0.27 per cent, Tripura 0.05 per cent, and Bihar used 0.5 per cent.

Three states — namely Maharashtra (-0.74 per cent), Odisha (-0.41 per cent), and Jharkhand (-0.02 per cent) — recorded net negative capex during the month, indicating that recoveries outweighed fresh spending. Notably, the central government exhausted 15.5 per cent of its capex target in FY27 April, compared with 14.3 per cent in FY26 April, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Revenue expenditure progressed at a relatively healthier pace. The 22 states collectively spent ₹3.14 trillion in April, or 6 per cent of their combined budgeted revenue expenditure of ₹52.37 trillion for FY27.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest utilisation at 8.9 per cent, followed by Kerala at 8.35 per cent, Telangana at 8.32 per cent, and West Bengal at 7.58 per cent. Jharkhand (1.79 per cent), Bihar (3.55 per cent), and Meghalaya (3.81 per cent) were among the slowest on the revenue expenditure front. Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, posited that the growth in aggregate state expenditure (revenue & capital accounts) is budgeted to moderate to 9.3 per cent in FY27 from the estimated 18.5 per cent in FY26. “Capital outlay, which represents spending on asset creation, is budgeted to rise by 15 per cent in FY27, following an already high growth of 25.2 per cent estimated in FY26. This reflects that states continue to maintain their investment focus,” she added.