States up spending but get uneven results in health and education

Delhi allocated 12.9 per cent of its expenditure to health and family welfare in FY26, making it the only state or union territory analysed to meet the National Health Policy recommendation of an 8 per cent benchmark. Other top spenders include Odisha (7.9 per cent), Rajasthan (7.6 per cent), Goa (7.4 per cent), and Chhattisgarh (6.4 per cent).

The bottom of the rankings is revealing, too. Punjab allocates just 3.2 per cent of its expenditure to health and family welfare, followed closely by Maharashtra at 4.1 per cent, Telangana at 4.2 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 4.4 per cent, and Karnataka at 4.6 per cent. This group is notable because, with the exception of Punjab, all these states are among India’s more prosperous economies and are generally associated with stronger social indicators.