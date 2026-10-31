States vie for a bigger share of domestic tourism boom amid festival travel

Festive travel has also lifted leisure bookings, according to Cleartrip’s travel trend tracker. “Leisure hotel bookings are up 135 per cent for Diwali so far; they were up 66 per cent for Navratri,” said Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at Cleartrip. “Bus travel is gaining strong momentum, particularly for hometown journeys, with bookings up 80 per cent in Delhi, 76 per cent in Pune, 68 per cent in Nagpur, 63 per cent in Chennai and 57 per cent in Mumbai. Domestic flight bookings to Gaya Ji, Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur and Imphal have recorded a double-digit growth, while Agatti rose triple-digit.”