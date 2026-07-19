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Statsguru: Are cash schemes for women a step towards financial empowerment?

Women-focused cash transfer schemes now cover 120 million beneficiaries across 12 states, but tighter eligibility checks and questions over long-term impact are reshaping the debate

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Sneha Sasikumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 10:33 PM IST
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Cash that reaches a woman’s hands tends to do more for a household than the same amount reaching a man’s, Nobel Prize winner in Economics Esther Duflo pointed out a decade ago. In India, that finding has shaped election strategy: Unconditional cash transfers (UCT) to women have become one of the biggest tools in the political playbook. Twelve states now run such schemes, reaching 120 million women with a combined outlay of ₹2.46 trillion in 2025. Maharashtra shows how quickly that calculus can turn. Over 8 million women were dropped from the state’s Ladki Bahin scheme after being found ineligible. Delhi tightened eligibility criteria earlier this month, yet its budget allocation for the scheme still rose 0.2 per cent. Other states, though, have either held their allocations steady or raised them. Among the five biggest spenders on women’s cash transfers, only West Bengal is running a revenue deficit; the rest are comfortably in surplus, suggesting the spending hasn’t yet strained state finances. The more pressing question is who really benefits once the cash is credited. Women now own bank accounts at the same rate as men, but for most, the account is a place to withdraw the money, savings and payments still lag far behind. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Cash transfersDirect Benefit TransferDBTStatsGuru

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

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