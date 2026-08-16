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Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: India's high income goal faces roadblocks on the path to 2047

Statsguru: India's high income goal faces roadblocks on the path to 2047

India needs sustained 9.25% annual growth to become a developed economy by 2047, but low investment and a prolonged lower-middle-income phase remain key challenges

India growth rate, developed India 2047, Ashok Lahiri, per capita income, India China growth, investment rate, ICOR, economic growth, high income status
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Yash Kumar SinghalIndivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
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NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri estimated that the country must achieve an annual average nominal growth rate of 9.25 per cent to become a developed nation by 2047. The country has never witnessed such an expansion for any two decades. After beating China on per capita income growth in the first 20 years from 1960 in dollar terms, India trailed it by a huge margin in the next 40 years. India again beat China in the past six years even though its growth rate was lower than the 9.25 per cent that Lahiri called for. India’s growth rate in per capita income a year on average was not far behind China during 1980-2019 — if national currencies are concerned. Higher depreciation of the Rupee than Yuan against the dollar tilted the growth rate in China's favour.  For per capita income to rise, investment levels must increase and the incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR) needs to fall. Barring a few odd years, India's investment  rate consistently trailed China's. The gap widened starting in the 2010s when China’s investment rate went beyond 40 per cent, while India’s averaged 30 per cent. However, in the last decade, India’s ICOR was below China’s. Major East Asian economies took 19-26 years to transition from a lower-middle-income country to the high-income status. However, India has been stuck in the lower-middle income phase for 16 years, since 2010. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :India growth rateper capita incomeinvestment rateStatsGuru

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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