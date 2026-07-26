Statsguru: Mobile phone exports thrive, but domestic value addition lags

The launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) has brought the electronics sector into public discourse once again. The aim of these schemes is to lower India’s dependence on imports and enhance value addition for domestic and world markets.
The production of electronic goods witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 18.66 per cent during FY16-25. Mobile phones alone accounted for over 48 per cent of the total production of electronic goods.
India’s export basket of electronic goods is heavily skewed towards telecom instruments, with nearly two-thirds of export earnings coming from smartphone shipments. Rising smartphone exports are, however, fueled by increasing component imports, whose share in India’s imports of electronic goods has doubled in the last decade. Import dependence on computers, laptops and telecom instruments persists.