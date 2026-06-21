StatsGuru: Remittances, services exports support BoP amid wider trade gap

India’s balance of payment (BoP) accounts saw a surplus in its current account in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by high growth in India’s service exports and remittance inflows. This led to a $7.2 billion rise in forex reserves during the quarter. However, FY26 saw one of the largest depletions in forex reserves due to a burgeoning merchandise trade deficit and significant FPI outflows.
India’s merchandise trade deficit in FY26 was 8.34 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — the highest since at least FY15. Trade deficit rose as exports (as a per cent of GDP) fell to a decadal low of 11.03 per cent, while imports (as a per cent of GDP) rose to a 3-year high of 19.37 per cent in FY26.