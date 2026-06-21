Home / Economy / News / StatsGuru: Remittances, services exports support BoP amid wider trade gap

StatsGuru: Remittances, services exports support BoP amid wider trade gap

A widening trade deficit and foreign fund outflows strained India's external accounts in FY26 despite robust growth in services exports and remittance inflows

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Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 10:52 PM IST
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India’s balance of payment (BoP) accounts saw a surplus in its current account in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by high growth in India’s service exports and remittance inflows.  This led to a $7.2 billion rise in forex reserves during the quarter.  However, FY26 saw one of the largest depletions in forex reserves due to a burgeoning merchandise trade deficit and significant FPI outflows.
 
India’s merchandise trade deficit in FY26 was 8.34 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — the highest since at least FY15. Trade deficit rose as exports (as a per cent of GDP) fell to a decadal low of 11.03 per cent, while imports (as a per cent of GDP) rose to a 3-year high of 19.37 per cent in FY26.  
 
Current account deficit (CAD) as per cent of GDP rose only marginally in FY26 from the previous year, as high growth in net service exports and inward worker remittances cushioned the negative impact of the rising merchandise trade deficit. Inward remittances in FY26 surged by nearly 29 per cent — the highest growth in a decade—while service exports continued their steady climb. 
 
FPI outflows of $15.2 billion led to a negative net FPI-to-GDP ratio of -0.4 per cent in FY26, while net FDI as per cent of GDP increased to 0.17 per cent, resulting in net capital outflows for the first time in a decade. Furthermore, direct investment by Indians abroad rose to $33.84 billion in FY26, double that of FY24. 
 
There was a decadal high withdrawal of $23.6 billion from forex reserves in FY26 to finance CAD and capital account deficit,  leading to a slight decline in India’s import cover  in FY26.  
 
Rupee’s annual average exchange rate against the dollar depreciated by 4.41 per cent in FY26 Y-o-Y to reach 88.31.  
 
   

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Topics :BALANCE OF PAYMENTSCurrent Account DeficitForex reserves

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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