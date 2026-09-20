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Statsguru: Southeast Asia moves past India in tapping China+1 strategy

India struggles to capture China+1 supply-chain investment as Southeast Asian economies gain ground in FDI and exports

China+1, India, Southeast Asia, foreign direct investment, FDI, exports, supply chains, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, manufacturing, global trade, labour productivity, ICOR, economic growth
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Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 10:32 PM IST
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As India seeks foreign investment inflows, the country has failed to reap the benefits of the ‘China + 1’ strategy adopted by multinational enterprises to diversify their supply chains, particularly after the pandemic. Southeast Asian nations have been able to benefit more from the strategy than India in terms of both foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and exports of goods and services. 
FDI inflows to India declined in both absolute and as well as in proportion to its gross domestic product (GDP) between 2020 and 2025. In absolute numbers, FDI inflows rose steadily in Vietnam and Thailand after 2020. 
 
 

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India’s incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR) in 2025 was 4.61. This was higher than Malaysia and Vietnam whose ICOR was
below 4. 
 
India lagged in labour productivity as its GDP per hour worked was just $10.8 in PPP terms in 2025 — the lowest after Bangladesh. 
 
Labour in India was cheaper than in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. 
 Despite lower labour costs, India’s exports of goods and services (as % of GDP) was just 22.3 per cent in 2025, declining from 24 per cent in 2022. 
 
 
   

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Topics :FDISoutheast AsiaForeign direct investmentStatsGuru

First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

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