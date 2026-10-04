Statsguru: Will RBI's MPC moderate demand during this festival season?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to raise the policy rate during its three-day meeting beginning Monday, amid the ongoing festival season even as the overall retail price inflation rate is within its mandate and projections so far.

Inflation is largely driven by food and oil prices, which are supply-side issues. But altering the repo rate affects demand. As such, many experts believe the MPC should base its policy rate decision on core inflation that excludes food and fuel inflation. The average core inflation stood at 3.9 per cent in the first five months of this financial year — which is also within the RBI’s forecast of 4.3 per cent for the year. However, the August print was 4.3 per cent.