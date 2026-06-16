Strait of Hormuz traffic recovery may be slow, say industry experts

However, experts cautioned that the resumption of energy supplies from several West Asian countries could prompt major importers such as China to ramp up purchases, potentially adding upward pressure on prices.

“Replenishment of crude inventories, including both commercial stocks and strategic petroleum reserves, is expected to add upward pressure on prices as flows recover. The MoU therefore lowers the probability of an immediate oil shock, but it does not eliminate the risk premium. The market is likely to move from crisis pricing to negotiation pricing — less panic, but still far from where we were pre-conflict,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.