Stranded West Asia vessels run low on water, provisions amid crisis

Between 25,000–30,000 Indian seafarers are estimated to be in and around high-risk zones at any time, with risk premiums and insurance liabilities increasing, and potential manpower shortages for risky routes, according to sources.
Marine vessels are typically equipped with reverse osmosis (RO) systems to convert seawater into potable fresh water, officials said, but the supply of essentials has been a challenge.
Moreover, the authority — under the shipping ministry — is said to have observed secondary impacts across the broader logistics ecosystem, including container shortages likely in Asia due to delayed turnaround and a possible 15–25 per cent rise in air freight rates due to modal shift.