Stranded West Asia vessels run low on water, provisions amid crisis

With the West Asia war escalating and no immediate cessation in sight, vessels stranded near the Strait of Hormuz are close to running out of fresh water and food provisions, and India’s maritime regulator has sought immediate supplies from stakeholders, according to people in the know.

This information forms part of a note from the maritime authority — Directorate General (DG) of Shipping — to industry, where it has also estimated a major spike in freight and insurance rates, a likely pan-Asia container shortage, and major shocks to India’s maritime trade and energy security.

“Reports have been received from a few vessels indicating that fresh water and provisions have reached critically low levels. Ship managers and relevant authorities have been advised to arrange urgent replenishment, as the existing supplies may not be sufficient if delays continue for a few more days,” said people in the know of DG Shipping’s communication.

Executives of three industry associations, on condition of anonymity, confirmed receiving the DG Shipping note. The regulator and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways did not respond to this paper’s queries emailed on Friday. Shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for 20 per cent of oil demand and 17 per cent of global LNG, has effectively been halted by a combination of increased insurance, threats by Iran, and attacks on navigation systems since February 28. Currently, 24 India-flagged vessels with about 611 Indian seafarers on board are operating in the Gulf region. Around 23,000 Indian seafarers are working across merchant, harbour and offshore vessels in the wider Gulf region.

Between 25,000–30,000 Indian seafarers are estimated to be in and around high-risk zones at any time, with risk premiums and insurance liabilities increasing, and potential manpower shortages for risky routes, according to sources. Marine vessels are typically equipped with reverse osmosis (RO) systems to convert seawater into potable fresh water, officials said, but the supply of essentials has been a challenge. Moreover, the authority — under the shipping ministry — is said to have observed secondary impacts across the broader logistics ecosystem, including container shortages likely in Asia due to delayed turnaround and a possible 15–25 per cent rise in air freight rates due to modal shift.

According to the regulator, the disruption in traditional shipping routes has led to a significant increase in freight costs, particularly for India–Europe trade lanes. “The estimated increase in logistics cost for Indian EXIM trade is in the range of $800–1,500 per container on Europe-bound routes,” said a person in the know of the note. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen by more than 90 per cent since the end of February, with total vessel counts dropping from typical daily levels of over 90 to single digits on several days. At the most extreme, some days have recorded zero vessel movements, indicating a near standstill in commercial traffic through the corridor.

According to assessments, the disruption is not uniform across vessel categories, but the sharpest impact is visible in tanker traffic, which historically accounted for the largest share of daily movements. The situation has also led to a lull at Indian ports for West Asia-related shipments. Sources said that seven West Asia-bound vessels are currently at major ports (owned by the central government) and two vessels are at ports other than major ports. Heightened security risks in the region have also resulted in a sharp escalation in war-risk insurance premiums for vessels operating in affected zones, and the indicative additional cost per voyage (for a VLCC tanker) is $0.5–1 million. Moreover, Indian shipping companies face margin compression and higher working capital requirements.

Across the vessels stranded, the approximate amount of cargo on board is 215,000 metric tonnes of LNG, 321,288 metric tonnes of LPG, and 1.68 million metric tonnes of crude oil. In addition, the regulator’s assessments are said to have shown that rerouting of vessels and extended voyage durations have reduced global fleet availability, with fleet capacity declining by up to 15 per cent due to longer routes. Indian ports may see bunching of vessels and increased dwell time by 1–3 days. DG Shipping has also informed the industry that a sustained conflict may lead to an annualised impact of Rs 30,000–50,000 crore additional import bill for India, a widening of the trade deficit by up to $10 billion, and a 70 basis points risk to the Wholesale Price Index.