Subsidy burden rises to ₹4.4 trn but moderating as states curb spending
States spent as much as 8.6 per cent of their revenue receipts on subsidies in FY18. Such spending rose to 9.4 per cent in FY21 and to 10.8 per cent in FY25Jayant Pankaj
States spent as much as 8.6 per cent of their revenue receipts on subsidies in FY18. Such spending rose to 9.4 per cent in FY21 and to 10.8 per cent in FY25Jayant Pankaj
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:19 AM IST