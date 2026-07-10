Subsidy burden rises to ₹4.4 trn but moderating as states curb spending

Sectoral trends show electricity, financial assistance, and pensions and subsistence allowances dominating subsidies as a share of gross state domestic product (GSDP) across 21 states. Electricity subsidies declined moderately from 0.9 per cent of GSDP in FY23 to 0.8 per cent in FY25 (Revised Estimates), while financial assistance doubled from 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent in the same period.

From FY17 to FY25, around 53 per cent to 55 per cent of subsidies were cash transfers and the rest were subsidies in traditional modes provided by the states. “There has been a notable transition in the mode of welfare delivery. The narrative has shifted from traditional subsidies and in-kind transfers towards direct benefit transfers, as reflected in the rising frequency of terms such as cash assistance, financial support, and income transfer,” according to the Reserve Bank of India’s “State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2025-26”.