Sugar industry wary of proposed tighter rules in Sugarcane Control Order

“The Collector shall pay, out of the amount so deposited, all claims, considered payable by him and preferred before him within three years of the close of the sugar year in which the cane was supplied to the sugar factory. The amount still remaining un-disbursed with the Collector, after meeting the claims from the suppliers, shall be credited by him to the Consolidated Fund of the State, immediately after the expiry of the time limit of three years within which claims therefor could be preferred by the suppliers,” the draft read.