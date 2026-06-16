Supreme Court ruling resets the role of India's economic regulators

Bose adds that, possibly for the first time, India’s top court's message for all of India’s economic regulators is clear: Regulatory certainty is a strategic economic asset for the economic future. Regulators must be able to protect Indian markets without undermining the predictability on which such markets depend. In no unclear terms, the Supreme Court has noted that it is the responsibility of Indian regulators to ensure that “India remains a credible jurisdiction for lawful investment and enterprise in an increasingly contested global economic environment.”

Besides its observations on their role, the Supreme Court also provided a four-point agenda of how India’s economic regulators should behave. First, regulators, while promoting the Indian economy, should not re-invent their respective regulatory jurisdictions. Second, they must ensure procedural fairness to promote confidence of investors in the Indian economy. Third, regulators must ensure reasoned and fair decision-making, reflecting the larger regulatory agenda for India, while safeguarding against arbitrariness. And finally, India’s economic regulators wield powers that can significantly affect investment decisions, market structure, and business confidence and, therefore, the exercise of those powers must be calibrated to the gravity of the violation and anchored firmly in the statutory framework.