Sustained Hormuz disruption may crowd out pvt capex in India: Report

A prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could eventually crowd out private investment in India by stoking inflation, widening the current account deficit and weakening the rupee, although it is unlikely to derail the country's long-term growth ambitions, according to a report by geopolitical consulting firm The Asia Group. "A sustained Hormuz disruption would not derail India's growth ambitions, but it could fuel inflation, widen India's current account deficit, and weaken the Indian rupee, all of which could crowd out private investment over time," the report, No Safe Harbor: Asia's Continued Exposure to the Strait of Hormuz, said.

The report comes even as hostilities in West Asia have eased following a memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran on June 17. However, the agreement remains fragile, with the two sides yet to resolve differences over the Strait of Hormuz. For India, the biggest risk lies not in a temporary disruption but in a prolonged one. Any crowding out of private investment would weaken the government's post-pandemic growth strategy, which relies on higher public capital expenditure to catalyse private investment and generate a multiplier effect across the economy. The Centre has tripled its capital expenditure over the past five years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has so far cushioned the immediate impact of the West Asia crisis through higher subsidies, fuel tax cuts and targeted welfare measures. "But sustained intervention would strain public finances and complicate efforts to maintain budget discipline," the report said. "The key risk for India is the duration of the crisis. India can manage a short disruption and has done so quite well, but a crisis extending into late 2026 would really force harder trade-offs on inflation control and fiscal discipline," Nisha Biswal, partner at The Asia Group, said during a briefing after the report's release. "The longer the crisis persists, the fewer the policy options for India."

The fiscal measures have already started showing in the Centre's finances, with the fiscal deficit rising more than 12-fold year-on-year in April-May as revenue collections weakened by nearly 2 per cent and expenditure jumped 18 per cent. Going ahead, liquefied petroleum gas availability, fertiliser prices, freight costs and monsoon performance will be the key indicators to watch to determine whether disruptions are compounding to create a wider inflationary challenge, the report said. Over 40 per cent of India's crude imports and more than half of its LPG and LNG imports passed through the Strait before its closure.

The report also noted that India's export industries depend on inputs shipped through the Strait, including feedstock for refined petroleum products, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and medicines. The risks are compounded by weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a below-normal monsoon in 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long-period average because of El Niño conditions, potentially adding to inflationary pressures if energy prices remain elevated. The impact has also been uneven across businesses, according to Biswal. "Larger firms have been better positioned to absorb the shock, but India's SMEs have faced much tighter margins, working capital constraints and less ability to hedge," she said. "That matters because MSMEs account for roughly one-third of India's GDP."