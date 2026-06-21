Tamil Nadu and Kerala debt reports raise questions beyond headline figures

There is a section of the political and economic community that believes the comparison with other states is selective and that it should factor in structural differences.

"Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have higher social sector spending, a larger government workforce, pension liabilities, and extensive public health and education infrastructure. Fair assessment needs adjusted metrics accounting for these varying economic models and priorities," said Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

For example, the report said that committed expenditure — salaries, pensions, and interest — rose from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹1.89 trillion, lifting its share of revenue receipts from about 60 per cent to 64 per cent, well above the sub-50 per cent maintained by the peer-group states. This comparison should be viewed in the context that the state reportedly has around 1.7 million salaried government employees and pensioners, versus around 900,000 in Gujarat, 1.4 million in Maharashtra, and around 1.2 million in Karnataka, said an industry expert. In 2025-26, Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit was roughly 2.5 times that of Karnataka or Maharashtra, while Gujarat ran a surplus.