Tamil Nadu debt nearly doubles to ₹10 trillion in five years: White paper

Tamil Nadu’s direct debt has almost doubled from ₹5.13 trillion to around ₹10 trillion in the past five years, while overall financial liabilities, including off-budget borrowings, guarantees and other liabilities, have touched ₹13.8 trillion, according to a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances released by the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Tuesday. Soon after taking over as the chief minister, TVK founder leader C Joseph Vijay had assured that his government would release a white paper on the state finances. According to the report, every child in Tamil Nadu is born with a debt burden of ₹1.29 lakh, much higher than in peer-group states. In the past five years, the state’s revenue deficit increased to ₹78,324 crore from ₹46,538 crore in 2021-22. “This is a new high, not seen so far. In the last five years, Tamil Nadu added ₹4.87 trillion in new debt; this is higher than the debt added in the last 60 years,” said Finance Minister N Marie Wilson while releasing the white paper.

The debt grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3 per cent — faster than nominal gross state domestic product (GSDP) in most years during the period. “The state's outstanding debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 28.3 per cent. This compares with Gujarat at 17.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 19.7 per cent, and Karnataka at 23.4 per cent,” he added. The white paper highlighted that the annual interest bill grew 61 per cent to ₹67,050 crore in 2025-26 from ₹41,564 crore in 2021-22. “Interest now consumes approximately 22.8 per cent of total revenue receipts and over 34.8 per cent of the state’s own tax revenue — nearly one rupee in every four rupees of revenue is committed before any allocation decision is made,” Wilson said. Total revenue receipts fell from about 10 per cent of GSDP in 2021-22 to 8.32 per cent in 2025-26, and the state’s own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio declined from 5.93 per cent to 5.45 per cent — the lowest in the state’s history.

Tamil Nadu’s interest burden is the highest among its peers, close to twice that of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The interest payments-to-capital expenditure ratio in 2025-26 stood at about 1.32:1. The state now spends more on servicing past borrowings than on building assets for the future. In 2025-26, Tamil Nadu’s revenue deficit was roughly 2.5 times that of Karnataka or Maharashtra, while Gujarat ran a surplus. Committed expenditure — salaries, pensions and interest payments — rose from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹1.89 trillion, lifting its share of revenue receipts from about 60 per cent to 64 per cent, well above the sub-50 per cent level maintained by peer-group states.