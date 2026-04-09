Tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at Navi Mumbai's JNPA

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Thursday said it received an India-flagged vessel carrying 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict.

JNPA described the development as notable in the backdrop of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

"Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha-an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL," it said in a release.

This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war, it said, adding that the vessel brought in 15,400 tonnes of LPG.