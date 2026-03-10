Tariffs, West Asia crisis get under the skin of Kolkata's leather hub

Roughly a month ago, India’s joint statement with the US appeared to ease some of the pressure on Kolkata’s leather hub. The agreement would bring tariffs down to 18 per cent from a steep 50 per cent that had made India uncompetitive in the world’s largest consuming market.

It signalled that India was back in the game — the flow of orders from American buyers, which had abruptly stalled, could resume.

But weeks later, the Supreme Court of the United States nixed the Trump administration’s tariff volley, pushing India’s trade deal into the background for now. Even so, exporters say there is more certainty today than there has been in the past seven months.

Crescent manufactures handbags and wallets for Hugo Boss’ global markets — handbags bearing the familiar ‘Boss’ logo lie stacked in neat piles, waiting for their final finishing touches on the shop floor.

At Crescent Export Syndicate’s factory in Bantala, on Kolkata’s eastern fringes, the first signs of that shift are beginning to show. Production lines are busy turning out handbags for the US market, with shipments scheduled in about two months. Some finished goods are already packed into cartons, marked and ready for despatch to the US. But for now, that’s about it.

“Shipments to the US were paused because tariffs made exports from here unviable. So we routed consignments to the European warehouse, from where they could be shipped to the US,” said M Azhar, managing director (MD) of Crescent Export Syndicate.

Fresh orders are now coming in from the US, Canada and other markets, he added. “Production is underway and should be ready in about two months. In the meantime, we hope there will be clarity on tariffs,” Azhar said, noting that the Trump administration’s focus has now shifted to the Gulf.