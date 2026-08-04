Tax Bill proposes easier norms for data centres, incentives for electronics

Ritika Loganey Gupta, GCC Tax Leader, EY India The proposed amendments reflect a pragmatic evolution of India’s tax framework to better align with the commercial realities of the digital infrastructure sector. Moving away from ownership-based conditions and recognising leased infrastructure addresses a key operational constraint for global cloud service providers.

“Including mobile phones, laptops, PCs, tablets, servers and their key components under these measures will provide greater certainty and strengthen India’s contract and brand manufacturing ecosystem,” Ashok Chandak, president of industry body India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), said.