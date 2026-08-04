Tax Bill proposes easier norms for data centres, incentives for electronics

IT industry body Nasscom welcomed the proposal, saying the shift from an approval-based process to a condition-based regime is a positive step.
“The revised proposal would help foreign cloud service providers and other foreign companies with workloads in India, including groups with GCC operations. Their models may involve group entities, overseas resellers, Indian reseller arrangements, and cross-border customer servicing,” the body said in a press note.
Removing the requirement to notify foreign companies reduces the risk that tax certainty depends on the entity named in an approval, Nasscom said, adding that the better test is whether the statutory conditions are met.