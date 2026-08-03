Tax Bill to widen steps to attract foreign investment, ease rules

The Statement of Objects and Reasons says stakeholder representations received after enactment of the Finance Act, 2026, and continuing global trade disruptions prompted the government to introduce additional taxation measures beyond those contained in the Ordinance. “A need has arisen to undertake certain immediate taxation measures with a view to mitigate the impact of external economic shocks, ensure stability in the domestic economy, and support key sectors affected by the prevailing global conditions, which require certain amendments to the provisions of the said Act to be carried out on an urgent basis in the larger public interest,” the Bill, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard, said.