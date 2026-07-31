Tax collections slow down, pinching Centre and states' finances alike

The debate over fiscal centralisation has put state finances back under the microscope. In India’s federal system, a state’s Own Tax Revenue (OTR) is the primary indicator of its fiscal strength. If states want genuine autonomy from the Union government, boosting OTR is essential — it reduces reliance on central grants and gives states the financial muscle to fund their own growth.

The share of OTR in states’ revenue receipts increased from 45.16 per cent in FY17 to 50.13 per cent in FY25, according to the “State Finances 2024-25” report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). While this upward trajectory has been consistent since the pandemic, a crucial question arises: Is the growth in states’ own revenues fast enough to reduce their dependence on central statutory devolution and discretionary grants?