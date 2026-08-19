The big BIT reset: Why India is rethinking its investment treaty model

The BIT with the UAE, which came into force in August 2024, and the India-Israel agreement, effective July 4 this year, show that India has already begun relaxing some of the most restrictive features of its existing model. Both reduce the period investors must pursue remedies in domestic courts before seeking international arbitration from five years to three, known as investor-state dispute settlement mechanism (ISDS). Both also cover a wider range of financial investments, including portfolio investments such as shares and bonds.

The Israel agreement reveals another tweak: It covers immovable property as an investment, but specifically excludes rights over land and real estate from the treaty's so called national treatment obligation - the principle that foreign investors should receive treatment no less favourable than domestic investors. In other words, an Israeli investor can get treaty protection for an investment in property, but cannot invoke the treaty to argue that India must give it the same rights to own or use land as it gives an Indian investor.