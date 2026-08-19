The big BIT reset: Why India is rethinking its investment treaty model

The five year clause under the ISDS mechanism, however, became a key issue of contention.
The model BIT also failed to gain much traction with major investment partners. Since its adoption, India has concluded new investment agreements under that framework, with only a handful of countries, including Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Taiwan, and Uzbekistan, signing investment treaties with India under the strict conditions.
Why do the UAE and Israel treaties matter?
The treaties with UAE and Israel signal a change of heart and approach.
Prabhash Ranjan, professor at the Jindal Global Law School, sees the two treaties as evidence of a partial but real shift. "They show two things: first, a bit of flexibility on matters like ISDS. India has moved away from the position in the Model BIT that foreign investors should pursue local remedies for 5 years to 3 years; second, consistency on other core issues like non-inclusion of MFN, exclusion of taxation matters," he said.