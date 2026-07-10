The capex fault line running via Indian states: Odisha leads, Punjab lags

In the first eleven months of 2025-26, 22 states utilised just 55.27 per cent of their combined budgeted capex, according to data from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The Centre achieved 84.8 per cent — nearly 30 percentage points ahead of the state average.

To push state-level capital spending, the Centre launched the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (Sasci) in October 2020, offering 50-year interest-free loans with no immediate repayment pressure. The programme has helped lift states’ combined capital outlay from 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY22 to 2.7 per cent in FY25. Yet, absorption has grown uneven: in 2020-21, 17 of 28 states achieved full utilisation of Sasci funds; by FY25, none did, according to a State Bank of India report.