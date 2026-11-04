The hazy road to Antalya: India's carbon trading scheme faces delays

The entities that cut their emission intensity below the target get carbon credit certificates, while those falling short need to surrender previously banked certificates or buy new ones equivalent to their emission deficit.
Nine sectors — aluminium, chlor-alkali, cement, fertiliser, iron and steel, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, petroleum refinery, and textiles — were taken up in the first phase beginning FY2026.
Emission intensity targets for aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper came into effect on October 8, 2025, while those for aluminium, petroleum refineries, petrochemicals and textiles began on January 13, 2026.
Marginal abatement costs — meaning the cost required to reduce an additional unit (typically one tonne) of pollution or greenhouse gas emissions — were considered when setting targets to keep carbon costs at around $10 per tonne of CO2 emitted, comparable to China, said Diddi at Mumbai Climate Week earlier this year. That compares with $70-140 in the EU.