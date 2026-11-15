The political battle over future of Keralam's infra investment fund board

The World Bank data shows that Keralam’s off-budget liabilities at the end of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) were ₹32,942 crore, or 3 per cent of GSDP, making it third in the list of states, behind Andhra Pradesh (11 per cent) and Telangana (9 per cent).
KIIFB funds a vast spectrum of projects in both physical and social infrastructure sectors. On the social front, KIIFB has revolutionised public services by financing the hi-tech school programme (creating smart classrooms) and substantial upgrades to the health care system, alongside projects in water resources, inland navigation, and IT like the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON).