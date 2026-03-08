The promises, pitfalls of agreements with India's largest trading partners

Under India's trade deal with the EFTA, in force since October 1, 2025, the four nations have collectively made a commitment to invest $100 billion in India over a 15-year period. India needs to facilitate such FDI as the true benefit of an FTA can only be reaped if multi-national companies invest and make India an export hub. Countries such as Vietnam, China, and South Korea have successfully leveraged FTAs to attract FDI, which gave a big push to their manufacturing exports, Deep Kapuria, Deep Kapuria, Chairman, Hi-Tech Gears Ltd said.
Sealing these trade agreements is only a task half done, a former trade ministry official said. Going ahead, preparing the domestic industry to fully leverage and utilise the deals is the real challenge. Although these two markets are well-exploited by existing exporters, India’s share remains as low as 1-2 per cent in several product lines. This needs to be stepped up as soon as the lower tariffs kick in.