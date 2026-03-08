The promises, pitfalls of agreements with India's largest trading partners

Then, in a surprise move on February 2, Trump announced on social media that the US has reached a deal with India and that he will lower the 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US to 18 per cent. Both sides remain committed to a trade deal — irrespective of the more recent uncertainty arising from the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the sweeping global tariffs by the Trump administration.

For India, locking in trade deals with the US and almost all of Europe — the 27-nation EU, UK and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) — had become a strategic necessity. It was the only way to secure durable market access and anchor India deeper into global value chains. Together accounting for 41 per cent of India’s merchandise exports, these markets are expected to give a massive boost to domestic labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear and handicrafts. Over the last few years, labour intensive sectors, especially textile and apparel exporters, have sought tariff parity with rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam that enjoy zero-duty access in these large markets.