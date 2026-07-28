The reform booster shot that transformed India into pharmacy of the world

Before the reforms, most Indian pharmaceutical companies were focused primarily on the domestic market. When the economy opened those firms invested in creating world-class manufacturing processes, chasing exports and competing in highly regulated markets such as the US and Europe.

Looking back, Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, says the biggest change is ambition. “If you think back to the 1980s, we were protected and very focused on our own market. The ambition changed and people realised that they could compete with the best in the world, not just on cost but also on quality,” she says.