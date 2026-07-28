The reform booster shot that transformed India into pharmacy of the world

The industry’s global influence expanded beyond generic medicines.
Alongside, India also saw the rise of vaccine makers like Biological E, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and others, that turned the country into a critical supplier for immunisation programmes worldwide. In parallel, Biocon, founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in 1978, helped establish India’s biotechnology industry, building capabilities in recombinant insulin, biologics and biosimilars that expanded the sector beyond its traditional strength in small-molecule generics.
The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the scale of those capabilities. India’s vaccine manufacturing network became critical to both domestic global immunisation efforts.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai, on the day Biocon went public in 2004.