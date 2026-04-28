The return of Section 301: How Washington's next trade lever may test India

In its notice, the USTR stated that evidence of structural excess capacity and production exists for India. “In 2025, India had a bilateral trade surplus with the United States of $42 billion. India's global goods trade surplus sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods. For example, evidence suggests the solar module sector is plagued by excess capacity, including that India's current module manufacturing is nearly triple annual domestic demand. India also has created significant excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel, and other industries,” it added.
The identified sectors together account for about $32.5 billion in exports to the US, roughly 38 per cent of India’s outbound shipments.