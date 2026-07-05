India's native black tiger shrimp stages comeback in premium export markets

“The crisis which Tiger shrimp went through in the 2010s was unparalleled. It was almost a washout for the variety because of that disease outbreak. We even faced import restrictions in countries like Japan and the United States. Now, Tiger has scripted a rare comeback in the marine industry to the half-a-billion-dollar mark,” P Jawahar, chairman of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), told Business Standard on the sidelines of the National Skill Olympiad on Seafood Value Addition in Chennai last week. “In the past one year alone, export value increased by 38 per cent to $568 million.”