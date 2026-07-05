India's native black tiger shrimp stages comeback in premium export markets

From a peak export value of $833 million on shipments of 76,480 tonnes in 2011-12, Black Tiger exports slumped to just $108.9 million and 10,317 tonnes by 2020-21. Many in the industry had effectively written off the species. Yet within five years, the indigenous shrimp has engineered a dramatic revival, with exports climbing to $568.31 million on volumes of 61,780 tonnes in 2025-26, the highest level in 13 years. That represents more than a fourfold increase in value from the FY21 trough. Supported by a weaker rupee, export earnings touched a record ₹4,974 crore in local currency terms.
Black tiger’s decline, meanwhile, paved the way for Vannamei shrimp, which emerged as the key revenue-generator for Indian seafood exporters. Introduced into India only in 2009 and exported commercially from 2011-12, Vannamei has seen export earnings surge from just $397.81 million in its debut year to $4.76 billion in 2025-26. The variety now accounts for more than 65 per cent of India’s marine export earnings.