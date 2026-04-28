Time to build crude oil reserves as West Asia supply shock hits stocks

However, only 496,000 bpd of domestic crude oil was available for processing last month, indicating usage of over 5 million bpd of overseas oil in refineries — to convert to fuels like diesel, petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In fact, PPAC data and ship tracking data show actual imports of only around 4.45 million bpd in March, 17 per cent lower than a year earlier and 14 per cent less than pre-war February.
April purchases average an even lower 4.38 million bpd till date, according to Kpler.
The gap between crude oil processing volumes and domestic output plus imports indicates usage of 15-17 million barrels of crude oil stocks in March, according to calculations based on oil ministry data.