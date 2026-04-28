Time to build crude oil reserves as West Asia supply shock hits stocks

India is burning through its commercial and strategic oil stocks after the Iran war disrupted nearly 3 million barrels per day or 60 per cent of its total crude oil imports and alternative sources of supply failed to plug the deficit, according to investigations by Business Standard based on official and industry data as well as interactions with senior officials.

India is using inventories from both overhead storage tanks and underground strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) to run its refineries to full capacity, in accordance with government instructions, said three senior refining officials.

“We will refill the inventories from fresh imports,” one of the officials said. But another said that given the surge in benchmark crude oil prices — by over 50 per cent from pre-war February — and premiums charged on immediate crude deliveries, it wouldn’t make commercial sense to restore inventories at such high costs.

India has received around 1.5 million bpd of crude oil from West Asia till date this month and 1.2 million bpd in March compared with 3.1 million bpd from the region in February, according to industry data provider Kpler.

Utilisation of stocks, which include both strategic and commercial stocks, happened because of a sudden freeze in supplies of crude oil from West Asia after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, resulting in the Strait of Hormuz being blockaded and shipments being frozen, the officials said.

Oil ministry officials have said in media briefings that all refineries are running at full throughput. (Only Russian Rosneft-run Nayara Energy shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, for a month for maintenance beginning early April.)

Stocks may have dropped further to less than 40 million barrels this month, it said, basing its forecast on data from JODI (Joint Organisations Data Initiative), a global oil database involving governments.

The disruption in West Asian supplies coupled with the need to run plants at full throughput prompted Indian refiners to use around 13 million barrels of crude oil from inventories in March, closing the month at 46 million barrels in stocks compared with 59 million barrels stock levels in February and January, according to UK market information provider Energy Intelligence.

Commercial inventories were also utilised, shipping and oil ministry data showed. Indian refiners processed 5.55 million barrels of oil a day (bpd) of both domestic and imported oil in March 2026, exceeding a targeted 5.31 million bpd, to keep the country’s petrol pumps well supplied, according to data by oil ministry’s data arm PPAC.

In April, the SPR corpus shrank by at least 10 per cent from pre-Iran war levels, when tankers Kashimasan and Lila Jamnagar,carrying a combined 3 million barrels from these reserves — roughly half of India’s daily demand — delivered crude to Bharat Petroleum’s Kochi and Indian Oil’s Paradip refineries, according to shipping data confirmed by a senior industry official.

The gap between crude oil processing volumes and domestic output plus imports indicates usage of 15-17 million barrels of crude oil stocks in March, according to calculations based on oil ministry data.

However, only 496,000 bpd of domestic crude oil was available for processing last month, indicating usage of over 5 million bpd of overseas oil in refineries — to convert to fuels like diesel, petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In fact, PPAC data and ship tracking data show actual imports of only around 4.45 million bpd in March, 17 per cent lower than a year earlier and 14 per cent less than pre-war February.

Indian refineries carried closing stocks of around 59 million barrels of crude oil in January and around 100 million barrels of oil products, according to the latest official data provided by India to JODI coordinated by the International Energy Forum.

Neither the government, nor oil companies provide latest inventory data but the information can be corroborated using ship tracking data and research by international forecasters.

April processing data is not available yet, but taking into account comments of full utilisation by government officials and the shutdown of Nayara’s Vadinar plant, refiners may need to plough through another 7-9 million barrels of stocks, calculations showed. Two senior refining officials confirmed use of commercial inventories and SPRs but declined to give numbers.

Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament in February that India carried stocks meeting over 70 days of demand, but top refining executives and a government official said that the higher number is explained by the fact that New Delhi’s calculations include oil and fuels in pipelines, depots, retail outlets and imports in transit on the high seas.

Crude oil stocks as of January accounted for 12 days, according to calculations by Business Standard based on India’s oil demand of 5.5 million bpd; product stocks add another 18 days of consumption; and SPR levels add an additional 6-7 days. That’s a total of around 38-40 days.

Domestic production of crude was 17 million barrels, imports at around 155.4 million barrels and refineries absorbed nearly 175 million barrels, according to JODI data. Of the total fuels in storage, diesel was the highest at 40 million barrels, followed by petrol at 24 million barrels and LPG at around 10 million barrels.

Experts said the crisis in West Asia is likely to prompt producers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar to participate in building oil reserves in major consuming nations like India, because the risks to Hormuz may exist well beyond the current ceasefire.