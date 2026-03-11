Timeline: How India-China ties moved from border clash to investment thaw

India approved easing restrictions on Chinese investments in select sectors on Tuesday, in a major step by Prime Minister ​Narendra Modi to rebuild ties with Beijing and end ​six years of friction.

Below is a timeline of events since a deadly ‌border clash between the two nuclear-armed Asian nations jolted commercial and diplomatic ties in 2020.

April, 2020 - India introduces heightened scrutiny for all investments from nations it shares a land border with, including China. New Delhi says the move is to curb opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June, 2020 - India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, citing national security concerns.

July, 2022 - China's Great Wall Motor shelves plans to invest $1 billion in India after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, ‌becoming one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing. July, 2023 - India rejects a $1 billion investment proposal by Chinese automaker BYD amid continued security concerns. October, 2024 - India and China reach a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off. July, 2025 - India's top government think tank, NITI Aayog, proposes allowing Chinese companies to take up to ​a 24 per cent stake in Indian firms without security clearance, aiming to reduce delays caused by ‌the post-2020 scrutiny regime.