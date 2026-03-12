Tiruppur picks up the threads, but West Asia war tugs at its fabric

Even for existing orders, exporters had to absorb heavy losses to retain customers.
“As long as the tariff was 25 per cent, we could sustain. The moment it reached 50 per cent, we continued shipping only to maintain customer relationships,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president of Buying Agents Association and MD of SNQS Internationals.
At the same time, exporters began diversifying into newer markets.
As we speak, Viswanathan’s team is already in the US negotiating deals with several large retailers.
Major global clients sourcing from Tiruppur include Primark, Tesco, Next, Marks & Spencer, Warner Bros, Walmart, Tommy Hilfiger, Discovery Global Consumer Products, The Gap, Carter’s, DUNS Sweden, Target, and Woolworths.