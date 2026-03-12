Tiruppur picks up the threads, but West Asia war tugs at its fabric

A video of R Rajkumar, managing director (MD) of Tiruppur-based RRK Cottons India, saying these words — with a visibly gloomy expression — went viral in September 2025. He spoke of ₹65 crore worth of confirmed orders stuck due to higher tariffs in the US. At the time, two of his five factories had fallen silent, and out of 2,000 workers, he had no choice but to let half go. For him, business was not just slowing; it was slipping away.