TN CM Vijay sets the stage for a long role as govt completes 100 days

However, what has grabbed eyeballs is the cumulative investment commitments of over ₹1 trillion that Tamil Nadu has attracted since Vijay took over, with a potential of generating more than 120,000 job opportunities in the state. “This is crucial as we are competing with aggressive states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A person like (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandrababu Naidu goes all out to woo investors, and has a proven track record, too. If the investors are trusting a new establishment in Tamil Nadu, it speaks a lot of the state’s investment climate,” he added. This is probably the reason Industries Minister S Keerthana cited the investor confidence as the most “important story” of the current government.