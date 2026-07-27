TN govt taps Montek Singh Ahluwalia to chart roadmap for boosting revenue

In an effort to revive the economy of Tamil Nadu, which faces an outstanding debt of ₹13.18 trillion, the state government has appointed a six-member Revenue Augmentation Committee headed by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia to come up with a strategy to augment the state's tax and non-tax revenues. Ahluwalia served as the deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission. The panel will suggest measures through which the state can improve compliance, plug leakages, rationalise rates, fees and exemptions, and identify new and under-tapped sources to improve tax and non-tax revenues. The government believes this will improve the state's fiscal self-reliance and create the fiscal space to meet its developmental commitments.

The other members of the committee include Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) K P Krishnan, tax policy expert Arbind Modi, former chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Najib Shah, Additional Chief Secretary to the State Finance Department M A Siddique, and Madras Institute of Development Studies Director M Suresh Babu. The move comes at a time when a recent white paper by the state government showed that the own-tax effort was at a historic low: The SOTR-to-GSDP ratio fell to 5.45 per cent in 2025-26, the lowest in two decades, showing the sharpest decline among peer states in recent years.

The committee's terms of reference include advising the government on measures to augment the state's own tax and non-tax revenues and on policy and administrative measures to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency and self-reliance. It should also identify new and under-tapped sources of revenue and examine non-tax avenues, including PSU dividends, land and asset monetisation, and improved user charges. Other tasks include suggesting measures for revenue security and plugging systemic leakages, evasion, and administrative inefficiencies in the revenue-collecting departments, including systemic changes in administration and the use of technology. It will also make recommendations to enhance revenue from alcohol.

Tamil Nadu's debt was estimated at around 28.3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), above the 25 per cent threshold under the fiscal responsibility framework. This compares with Gujarat at 17.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 19.7 per cent, and Karnataka at 23.4 per cent. The white paper noted that direct debt had almost doubled over five years, rising from ₹5.13 trillion to around ₹10 trillion. Tamil Nadu's committed expenditure — including salaries, pensions and interest payments — increased from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹1.89 trillion. Its share of revenue receipts rose from around 60 per cent to 64 per cent, higher than the levels maintained by several comparable states.