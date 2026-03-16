Trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in February as imports surge

India exported goods worth $36.61 billion in February, registering a 0.81 per cent contraction, amid continued challenging geopolitical developments.

Imports grew 24 per cent in February to $63.71 billion, due to gold and silver imports, according to data released by the commerce department on Monday.

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.1 billion in February as compared to $14 billion last year.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the year has been a challenging one but despite that goods and services exports stood at $790.86 billion in April-February as compared to $748 billion during the same period a year earlier.