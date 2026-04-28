Trade split on cotton duty cut; risks flagged for farmers, CCI

The government, however, said on Tuesday is studying the feasibility of the elimination or reduction of the customs duty, stressing that concerned ministries will make a decision in this regard.
"We are working with the Department of Revenue to see whether a reduction can happen," Bipin Menon, trade advisor at the ministry of textiles, said at an inter-ministerial briefing on the developments in West Asia. He said that the agriculture, textile, and finance (Department of Revenue) ministries are currently looking at customs duty reduction or elimination on cotton.
"There is also a discussion on whether we can do it temporarily for the lean season. The ministries of Agriculture, Textiles and the Department of Revenue will together take a decision on this," Menon said.