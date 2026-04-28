Trade split on cotton duty cut; risks flagged for farmers, CCI

“The last time India lowered the import duty on cotton, farmers were forced to sell their produce below MSP rates because a massive (volume of) almost 3 million bales of cotton got imported in just three months as domestic demand was met through imports. A similar situation might happen again particularly for those growers who are holding on to their produce in the home of better returns,” a senior trader said.

Even as millers and the garment industry lobby for cuts to the existing import duty on cotton due to a sudden jump in domestic rates, a section of the trade feels that reducing duty at this juncture could harm farmers' interests just ahead of the kharif sowing season. It could also result in losses for growers that are holding on to their produce, estimated at around 4 million bales, in anticipation of better prices. One bale is equivalent to 170 kilogrammes.

"There is also a discussion on whether we can do it temporarily for the lean season. The ministries of Agriculture, Textiles and the Department of Revenue will together take a decision on this," Menon said.

"We are working with the Department of Revenue to see whether a reduction can happen," Bipin Menon, trade advisor at the ministry of textiles, said at an inter-ministerial briefing on the developments in West Asia. He said that the agriculture, textile, and finance (Department of Revenue) ministries are currently looking at customs duty reduction or elimination on cotton.

The government, however, said on Tuesday is studying the feasibility of the elimination or reduction of the customs duty, stressing that concerned ministries will make a decision in this regard.

Industry sources said the domestic cotton industry now estimates 2025-26 production to be closer 29.09 million bales, marginally down from 29.74 million bales in 2024-25.

However, with cotton prices rallying in global markets, including due to the West Asia conflict, domestic rates have surged since the beginning of April by almost 10-15 per cent. The price increase is also been due to expectations of a lower-than-estimated crop in the 2025-26 crop year that ends in September.

India currently imposes about 11 per cent import duty on cotton, which took effect on January 1, 2026, after the exemption period ended. However, the import duty on Long Staple Cotton (LSC) remains zero because India is not a major producer of the variant.

“Ideally, most of the cotton gets sold in the first three or four months of the marketing season that starts from October, but this year, our estimation is that farmers and others are still holding significant quantities of cotton because prices were not commensurate in the beginning of the season,” an industry official said.

A section of traders, however, say that the domestic supply situation is not one of shortage but of surplus as farmers are still sitting on almost 5 million bales of unsold cotton even at this late stage of the 2025-26 marketing season.

These sources also point out that domestic consumption in 2025-26 is projected at 31.2 million bales, up from 30.6 million bales last year, which is contributing to both the price spike and the demand for reducing import duties.

He added that the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is also holding almost 5-5.5 million bales of cotton that it had procured through the MSP operation.

“If imports are relaxed at this juncture, CCI will have to suffer significant losses in liquidating its inventories,” the industry official remarked.

If mills want cotton, he added, they can always purchase from CCI which is holding on to substantial stocks of its own. Moreover, substantial quantities of cotton, estimated to be anywhere between 3.8-4 million bales, have already been imported into India between October 2025 and February 2026.