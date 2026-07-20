Trillions under its watch, EPFO begins upskilling officials on investments

India’s largest retirement fund manager, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is stepping up capacity building for its officials overseeing its investment portfolio of over ₹25 trillion, and is setting up a high-powered committee to guide it on investment-related matters.

These moves are part of a broader effort to improve the EPFO’s investment governance and fund management practices, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had mooted the need to strengthen the organisation’s fund management and investment practices in a report submitted to the Union Labour Ministry last year.

The central bank had advised the Centre to consider measures to strengthen EPFO’s accounting, risk management, portfolio management and internal governance after the ministry had sought its expertise to identify gaps in the retirement fund body’s investment framework. The RBI had also advised that EPFO’s expertise be enhanced in the critical areas of accounting, treasury and portfolio management, as well as actuarial assessments, flagging concerns over its asset allocation, accounting treatment and the use of a common investment pattern across schemes with different liability profiles.