The latest tariff decision by the Donald Trump administration is expected to put Indian seafood exporters at a huge competitive disadvantage against key rival Ecuador in the US market, according to industry sources.

Industry bodies and experts are also calling for diversification into other key markets, such as Japan, China, and Vietnam. Currently, Indian seafood shipments to the US attract a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff, alongside a roughly 11.5 per cent in combined anti-dumping and countervailing duties. This takes the effective tariff burden to 21–22 per cent. In comparison, Ecuador faces an overall tariff of only about 12.5 per cent, leaving Indian exporters at an immediate disadvantage of nearly 10 percentage points.