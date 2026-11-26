The US government's 25 per cent tariff comes as a jolt to India's textile industry, which has already seen the steepest year-on-year contraction in the first nine months of 2026, with cumulative shipments falling 25.2 per cent to $3.1 billion.

While most Indian exporters are concerned about the current situation, some expect it to improve as bulk orders started flowing from October onwards. According to data shared by the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), exports during January-September 2025 were around $4.14 billion from India.

This comes as overall US apparel imports declined by 6.1 per cent during January-September 2026. "The decline in India's exports to the US was mainly owing to tariff uncertainty. With Russia-linked tariff uncertainties easing, we are gradually sensing renewed interest among US buyers in increasing their sourcing exposure to India," said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor, ITF. He added that a favourable India-US trade deal can help regain the lost market share and subsequently expand it.

During the period under review until September, Vietnam was the largest supplier with a 22.6 per cent market share, while Bangladesh ranked second with 11.9 per cent, followed by China with 10.8 per cent and India with 6.7 per cent. "Apparel exports have picked up from October. A major supplier to Costco and TK Maxx has already booked 2 million pieces from us," said Elangovan Viswanathan, president of the Buying Agents Association and managing director of SNQS Internationals. For full-year 2025, total US apparel imports from India stood at $5.19 billion, according to UN Comtrade data. "Currently, we're at an additional 10 per cent, so it will surely go up to 17 per cent, if not 25 per cent. So, it is a clear negative for an exporter, and these everyday ups and downs make business very difficult as the buyer is not certain about his landed cost, and he sort of delays his buying decisions till the last moment," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director of Delhi-based TT Ltd and chairman of the ICC National Textiles Committee.