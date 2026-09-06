Trust deficit in GDP data is a political issue: Rajeeva Karandikar

NSC remains an advisory body because the change requires an Act of Parliament, and there has been resistance to that for the past 20 years. If you read the 2005 mandate, NSC is, in a sense, answerable for anything and everything happening in the name of statistics in the country. But most other ministries don’t even know of or recognise the NSC. Either the NSC should be given statutory powers commensurate with the mandate, or the mandate should be changed, and it should be made an advisory body to Mospi or Mospi and NITI Aayog.