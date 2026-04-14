Two Niti Aayog reports reveal gaps in India's policy approach towards EVs

The Agarwal report, titled “Unlocking a $200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India”, is clear that the government needs to focus only on large commercial vehicles and three-wheelers to make its Net Zero ambitions stick. Private cars, which comprise 13 per cent of the total transport fleet with most of their trip lengths being less than 10 km, will not need any major support at this stage to make the transition to electric vehicle (EV), it argues. “Given the low share of cars in India’s vehicle fleet, focussing on making a widely available charging network is not cost effective," it concludes. According to the report, incentives have worked as much as they could have, and it is now time to build in some restrictions.