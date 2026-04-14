Two Niti Aayog reports reveal gaps in India's policy approach towards EVs

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank on all things policy, released two separate reports on India's energy policy in the space of six months. What is curious that both - the first in August 2025 and the second in February this year - are almost identical in terms of their projections and policy directions.

Both reports use strikingly similar data (14 and 13 per cent of the total fleet for cars) as well as overall energy demand projections of 307 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) for business as usual and 192 Mtoe under a Net Zero emission goal for the year 2070. Both suggest the need for making available public electric charging networks at depots for trucks and buses, as well as the need for “expanding the public and corridor-based charging and swapping infrastructure with safety and interoperability standards” to make shared mobility the norm. The second report is part of a set of 13 sectoral studies issued by the Niti Aayog as part of India’s commitment to the Net Zero target of 2070. India had so far not issued any such detailed study for the future.