Two years of BJP government in Odisha: Industries boom and jobs lag

However, employment and rising crimes against women, the growing number of murders, mob lynching and communal tension remain the most politically sensitive issues before the Majhi government.According to recent NCRB data, Odisha posted the highest rate of violent crimes in the country and ranked second in crimes against women. The state recorded 161.6 victims of violent offences like murder, rape and kidnapping per one lakh population, followed by Bihar, which reported 83 victims. Odisha registered 118.3 crimes per one lakh women after Telangana's 128.6 crimes. Odisha recorded 7.3 per cent rise in overall crimes in 2025 compared to 2024. The unemployment rate, which declined to 3.1 per cent in 2024 from 5.1 per cent in 2022, rose to 6.5 in July-September period in 2025-26.