UAE to invest $5 bn in India as two nations deepen energy, defence ties

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday inked six agreements to deepen their energy and defence ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s brief stopover in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The UAE also announced that its entities will invest $5 billion in India.

PM Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi coincided with the UAE announcing on Friday its plan to double its capacity to export crude oil by building an additional pipeline to the Port of Fujairah by 2027 with the objective of bypassing Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

The additional pipeline will allow vessels, including Indian vessels and those commissioned by Indian companies, to load more oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments from the Fujairah oil terminal.

Currently, the existing 406-km oil pipeline connects Abu Dhabi’s oil fields to the Habshan terminal and onward to Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. However, it has the capacity to transfer only 1.5-1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The UAE’s crude oil production capacity currently stands at 4.85 million barrels per day, though actual production is around 3.4 million barrels per day, and it intends to raise output following its exit from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+. India consumes around 5.5 million barrels of oil daily. During the PM’s visit, India and the UAE also signed the Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries, under which they agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, and maritime security.

Investments of $5 billion by UAE entities will include $3 billion by the Emirates New Development Bank (ENDB) in RBL Bank of India, $1 billion by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) with the National Infrastructure & Investment Fund of India (NIIF) in priority infrastructure projects in India, and $1 billion by the International Holding Company in Sammaan Capital of India. Modi left for the Netherlands, the first leg of his four-nation European tour, after concluding “a short but highly productive visit to the UAE”, where UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received him at the airport.

During their discussions, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of the attacks on the UAE, as well as its solidarity with the leadership and people of the UAE. He said India’s clear position is in favour of ensuring safe transit passage and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for enduring regional peace and stability, as well as energy and food security. The UAE condemned a strike on an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, calling it a “terrorist attack” and a “dangerous escalation” that threatens the stability of critical waterways. The commercial vessel, which was sailing from Somalia, came under attack on Wednesday. All 14 crew members were rescued by Omani authorities. Neither India nor the UAE has mentioned the perpetrators of the strike. India on Thursday termed the strike on the ship “unacceptable”.

The six agreements signed between India and the UAE included one for strategic collaboration between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Under this, ADNOC will potentially store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, including through its participation in facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and development of reserve facilities in Chandikhol, Odisha. Potential storage of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, is to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve, a press release said. The two also signed an agreement for potential collaboration in liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas storage facilities in India.

Another agreement related to strategic collaboration between Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and ADNOC on supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), exploring potential opportunities in the sale and purchase of LPG, including long-term supply of LPG, and entry into a long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Limited and IOCL. Agreements were also signed in the shipping sector, including between Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Drydocks World (DDW) on setting up a ship repair cluster at Vadinar, Gujarat, including offshore fabrication, under India’s Maritime Development Fund Scheme. An agreement to set up a computer cluster as part of AI Mission India was also signed.

In a special gesture, a formation of F-16 fighter aircraft from the UAE escorted the PM’s plane when it entered the Gulf country’s airspace on Friday. “The way your air force escorted me today is an honour for the people of India. For quite some time, we had been speaking over the phone, but I was eager to meet you personally. I am very happy to meet you today,” Modi told the UAE President during their meeting. The PM said during his meeting with the UAE President that India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia. The PM spent approximately two and a half hours in the UAE. On January 19 this year, the UAE President visited India, where the PM received him at the airport. The visit lasted a little over three hours.