India's carbon credit scheme gets UK nod: What it means for exporters

The UK has recognised India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) as a qualifying carbon pricing mechanism under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The move could lower the carbon-related tax burden on Indian exporters selling carbon-intensive goods in the UK.

The UK Treasury has informed the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, about the recognition.

What does the recognition mean for Indian exporters?

Under the UK’s rules, importers bringing eligible Indian goods covered by CBAM into the country can claim relief for the effective carbon price already paid on those goods under India’s CCTS.

This means Indian exporters could avoid bearing the full carbon cost again when their products enter the UK.

“This will reduce the effective CBAM liability on Indian goods, directly benefiting Indian exporters to the UK,” an official told news agency PTI. However, the relief will not be given automatically. UK importers will have to provide the required evidence and meet verification conditions under UK law. The amount of relief will depend on the effective carbon price applicable to the goods and the carbon cost already paid under India’s system. Why is the move important for India? The recognition could help prevent Indian exporters from facing carbon costs twice -- first under India’s carbon pricing system and again under the UK’s CBAM.

The UK’s CBAM is aimed at putting a carbon cost on certain carbon-intensive goods imported into the country. Products such as steel, aluminium, fertilisers and cement are among the goods that could be affected. For Indian producers of these goods, the UK’s recognition of the CCTS could therefore lower their effective CBAM liability. The benefit will depend on the carbon price actually paid in India and whether exporters can meet the UK’s documentation and verification requirements. The UK plans to implement its CBAM from 2027. How does India's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme work? India introduced the CCTS to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and encourage industries to reduce, avoid or remove such emissions.

The scheme allows carbon credits to be traded through Carbon Credit Certificates. It is designed to create a market-based system that encourages businesses to cut their emissions. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency will meet the financial requirements for implementing the scheme through fees collected from entities covered by it, along with its own resources. Recognition follows India-UK technical discussions The decision follows technical-level discussions between the two countries on the design and implementation of India’s carbon market. It is also in line with the UK’s approach of allowing relief where imported goods have already been subject to an eligible carbon price in their country of origin. This is intended to avoid imposing the same carbon cost twice.

India and the UK will continue discussions on carbon market design and implementation through the UK-India Energy Memorandum of Understanding and the Partnership for Market Implementation. The two countries have also agreed to continue talks on carbon pricing and how India’s CCTS will work alongside the UK’s CBAM rules. India-UK trade ties India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15 this year. Merchandise trade between the two countries stood at $25.1 billion in 2025-26, while bilateral services trade reached $35.4 billion in 2024. Under the agreement, a key benefit for India is the UK’s decision to eliminate import duties on several major product categories.