Unemployment rate rises to 11-month high of 5.5% in May, PLFS data show

India’s unemployment rate climbed to an 11-month high of 5.5 per cent in May from 5.2 per cent in April, even as labour-force participation eased, suggesting a softening labour market, according to the latest monthly bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

Notably, the labour-force participation rate (LFPR), which is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work, hit an 11-month low of 54.4 per cent in May, down from 55 per cent recorded in April.

The LFPR rate in rural areas declined to 56.6 per cent during the month from 57.5 per cent in April, while in urban areas it decreased marginally to 49.8 per cent from 50.1 per cent.

Additionally, the worker population ratio (WPR), which represents the number of persons/person-days employed per 1,000 persons/person-days, dipped to an 11-month low of 51.4 per cent during the month from 52.2 per cent in April. “The moderation in LFPR and WPR with an increase in UR indicates a softening of labour market conditions during the period. While labour force participation declined marginally, employment opportunities contracted at a faster pace, leading to a rise in the proportion of unemployed persons within the labour force. The decline in labour market indicators may be linked to a seasonal moderation in economic activity during May 2026,” the NSO said in a statement.

Further, the WPR in rural and urban areas declined in May, reaching 53.8 per cent and 46.6 per cent, respectively, from 54.9 per cent and 46.8 per cent in the previous month. Overall, the male and female workforce population ratio also witnessed a decline in the month, reaching 72.5 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, from 73.2 per cent and 32.1 per cent in April. The NSO pegged the urban unemployment rate in May in “current weekly status” (CWS) terms at 6.4 per cent, up from the 6.6 per cent recorded in April. For rural areas, the jobless rate increased to 5.1 per cent in May, from 4.6 per cent in the preceding month.

In CWS, activity status is determined by the reference period over the past seven days preceding the date of the survey. Under this, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought work or was available for it at least for one hour on any day during the reference week. Further, the overall unemployment rate among men increased to 5.4 per cent in May from 5.1 per cent recorded in April. Similarly, the female unemployment rate rose to 5.6 per cent in May as against 5.4 per cent the preceding month.