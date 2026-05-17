Unexpected markets powered India's exports surge in April, shows data

Even as export growth in April to key markets such as the US remained muted (1.1 per cent) and shipments to the West Asian economies such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) slumped (-36.4 per cent) amid the ongoing conflict, a sharp rise in shipments to smaller countries pushed the overall merchandise exports to a four-year high.

Led by strong growth in exports to Sri Lanka (214.7 per ce­nt), Singapore (179.2 per cent), Tanzania (157.6 per cent), and Ho­ng Kong (90.6 per cent), India’s goods exports rose 13.8 per cent to $43.56 billion in the first month of FY27. Strong exports growth was also recorded to Bangladesh (64.2 per cent), Austr­alia (55 per cent), Malaysia (59.7 per cent) and China (27 per cent). Exports to other West Asian economies such as Qatar