Unincorporated sector units rise 8% in 2025; employment, GVA also grow

Growth was broad-based, with other services leading in establishment numbers at a 10.29 per cent increase to 3.36 crore units, while trade posted the strongest GVA surge of 16.77 per cent to Rs 7.29 trillion and manufacturing saw 8.52 per cent GVA growth to Rs 4.13 trillion.

Employment expanded by 7.4 per cent in other services to 5.06 crore workers, 6.93 per cent in trade to 4.25 crore, and 3.60 per cent in manufacturing to 3.49 crore. Rural areas showed higher gains in workers (6.90 per cent) and GVA (11.86 per cent), while urban growth in establishments reached 9.45 per cent. “Overall, the sustained improvement across core indicators, as compared to ASUSE 2023–24, underscores the resilience of the sector and reflects a continued high-growth trajectory,” the report emphasised.