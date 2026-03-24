Home / Economy / News / Unincorporated sector units rise 8% in 2025; employment, GVA also grow

Unincorporated sector units rise 8% in 2025; employment, GVA also grow

India's unincorporated sector saw nearly 8% growth in establishments and over 6% rise in employment in 2025, with GVA expanding 10.87%, reflecting steady expansion

Shoppers inside a grocery store in the Bronx borough of New York
premium
| Image Credit: Bloomberg
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 6:23 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector demonstrated robust expansion in 2025, with a 7.97 per cent increase in the number of establishments to 7.92 crore from 7.34 crore recorded in ASUSE 2023–24, with employment climbing 6.18 per cent to 12.81 crore workers, according to the latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025 released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.
 
Gross value added (GVA) at current prices grew by 10.87 per cent over ASUSE 2023–24 to Rs 19.93 trillion, reflecting steady growth across manufacturing, trade and other services. “Taken together, these indicators reflect a steady expansion of the sector in terms of both scale of operations and economic contribution,” the survey report noted.
 
The survey, conducted by the NSO from January to December 2025, covered 24,153 first-stage units and surveyed 6.70 lakh establishments.
 
Growth was broad-based, with other services leading in establishment numbers at a 10.29 per cent increase to 3.36 crore units, while trade posted the strongest GVA surge of 16.77 per cent to Rs 7.29 trillion and manufacturing saw 8.52 per cent GVA growth to Rs 4.13 trillion.
 
Employment expanded by 7.4 per cent in other services to 5.06 crore workers, 6.93 per cent in trade to 4.25 crore, and 3.60 per cent in manufacturing to 3.49 crore. Rural areas showed higher gains in workers (6.90 per cent) and GVA (11.86 per cent), while urban growth in establishments reached 9.45 per cent. “Overall, the sustained improvement across core indicators, as compared to ASUSE 2023–24, underscores the resilience of the sector and reflects a continued high-growth trajectory,” the report emphasised.
 
Operational indicators highlighted improved productivity, as GVA per establishment rose to Rs 2.53 lakh from Rs 2.46 lakh and GVA per worker increased to Rs 1.57 lakh from Rs 1.50 lakh, despite a slight dip in gross value of output per establishment to Rs 4.68 lakh amid lower inputs at Rs 2.15 lakh per unit.
 
Average emoluments per hired worker climbed 3.88 per cent to Rs 1.47 lakh, with other services paying the highest at Rs 1.51 lakh, followed by trade (Rs 1.45 lakh) and manufacturing (Rs 1.41 lakh). Despite these gains, the sector continues to be dominated by small, informal structures. Proprietary and partnership firms account for over 95 per cent of establishments, while only about 13.3 per cent are hired-worker establishments.
 
Digital adoption accelerated, with 39.4 per cent of establishments using the internet, up from 26.7 per cent in 2023–24. At the same time, women’s participation in enterprise ownership showed modest improvement, with the proportion of female-owned proprietary establishments inching up from 26.2 per cent to 27 per cent.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahead of WTO's 14th ministerial meet, USTR pushes rethink in MFN norm

Premium

E-way bill system reform to ease logistics, push trust-based compliance

Delhi Budget 2026: Outlay of ₹1.03 trillion, focus on green initiatives

Private sector growth hits over 3-year low as Iran war weighs on demand

Goldman Sachs cuts India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%, sees rate hike

Topics :EmploymenteconomyNSO

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story