Union Cabinet approves ₹10,000 crore commitment to SME Growth Fund

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a ₹10,000 crore government commitment to an SME Growth Fund that will provide direct equity investments to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on manufacturing. The ₹10,000 crore commitment was announced as part of the Union Budget 2026-27.

The fund will be set up as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and will provide growth capital to SMEs seeking to expand capacity, adopt technology, enter international markets, undertake acquisitions and integrate into global value chains, according to the government.

A majority of the fund’s allocation will be towards small and medium manufacturing enterprises. It will also consider SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.